'It's just been absolutely gorgeous': Sunny and warm weekend in the forecast for Ottawa

The summer-like weather gripping Ottawa will continue into the first few days of October, with sunny skies and daytime highs 10 degrees above normal.

"Oh my gosh, I've run out of superlatives to talk about this weather in September," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, said Friday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 22 C on Friday, and highs of 25 C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The long-range forecast calls for a potential record-breaking temperature of 27 C on Tuesday.

"This time of year, you could have had your first frost and that hasn't been at all," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

"It's just been absolutely gorgeous; I think it's made up for the summer that was disappointing to some people."

Phillips says it is a "blocking situation" with Mother Nature that keeps "all the good weather here and the lousy weather somewhere else."

Friday is the 11th consecutive day without rain in Ottawa, and the forecast does not call for precipitation through to next Thursday.

"No end in sight. Often, you get this kind of little interlude of nice weather, it may be two or three days long. But this one, as far as you can see."

After zero days above 30 C in Ottawa in August, there have been four days with temperatures above 30 C in September.

Environment Canada's outlook calls for warmer temperatures than normal in Ottawa for October, with drier than normal conditions.

Here is a look at your weekend forecast, according to Environment Canada

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 8 C.

Sunny on Saturday. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

Clear Saturday night. Low 11 C.

Sunshine on Sunday. High 25 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a sunny and a high of 25 C and sunshine on Tuesday with a high of 27 C.