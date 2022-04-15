'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert

A major fire has destroyed an event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Friday morning.

The Prince Albert Fire Department (PAFD) received the call at 8:26 a.m. and deployed three engines, two ladder trucks and all on-call staff.

Deputy Fire Chief Alex Paul says firefighters found a “significant fire” on the lower office area of the building and it quickly spread to the second level.

“We’re having significant difficulty getting to the seat of the fire because it’s a cedar clad building that’s had metal put over top so we’re having to remove all the metal to get to the fire,” Paul said.

PAFD says the fire is “suspicious” and the police and fire department are investigating to determine the cause.

The leadership of PAGC says they are shocked and devastated by the loss of the complete loss of the building, according to news release.

“We are heartbroken to lose one of the most iconic buildings of the Prince Albert Grand Council,” said PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte in the statement.

“The building is named it after our late Elder and decorated veteran Senator Allan Bird of Montreal Lake Cree Nation. It had the reputation as the main gathering place for many of our community events. But it has been more than a meeting spot. It has also represented the home of our government for our 12-member Nations, and it has been a site where we have honoured many of our leaders over the years.”

Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre is where the fire took place and is named after a highly respected war veteran from Montreal Lake Cree Nation who passed away in 2006.

Vice-Chief Joseph Tsannie says PAGC has been proud to host big events in the gym and the loss of the building will affect future events such as the Fine Arts Festival, sporting events, wakes, round dances and assemblies.

“Watching fire destroy our main meeting place leaves us all in shock. People from far and wide have many memories of coming to this building at one time or another,” said Tsannie in a statement.

Mayor Greg Dionne was one of hundreds of people who went to view the fire.

“It’s just devastating for the First Nations community. This was one of their go-to events centre. They had funerals, bands, pow wows and round dance here,” said Dionne.

On Thursday, the gym was the site where 1,500 Easter hamper’s were distributed for families in need.

The gym was scheduled to hold the Festival of Arts for youth this spring.

Dionne says the City of Prince Albert will work to help PAGC to find an alternate location.

“We’re all one community and I’m quite sure we’ll come together and make things happen,” said Dionne about the festival.

PAGC says the building was built in the 1940s and was part of the residential school for a period of time.