'It's just disgusting and tasteless': Winnipeg business owner fed up with illegal waste dumping

Ryan Gobeil’s Point Douglas-area hobby supply shop backs on to a dead end near a set of train tracks.

Over the last 15 years, it has become a common site for illegal waste dumping.

“Someone will back up a truck and unload anything from household garbage to furniture, bricks, landscaping - anything like that, just as they please,” he said.

Robeil said it goes beyond being unsightly or inconvenient. It can be dangerous, too. Hazardous goods like needles can end up by his business, as well.

He said the city used to have a security camera set up along the problematic road, which helped catch quite a few offenders over the years, but it has since been taken away.

Now, garbage will build up for days, even weeks until 311 gets enough complaints and comes to haul it away, Gobeil said.

He has resorted to setting up his own camera. Last week, he caught another business’s five-ton truck dropping a huge load of trash.

“Were they just trying to get rid of it quick and save the money for going to the dump? Or are they intentionally doing that where they just don't care about the environment? Do they not care about the area?” he said. “Lots goes through your mind, but it's just disgusting and tasteless.”

He posted the security video to a Winnipeg Facebook group and identified the company who allegedly did the dumping. From there, folks caused a stink, calling on the company to clean up its mess.

Gobeil said the company did just that. He hopes the whole ordeal sends a message.

“I think that if everybody did their part and everybody looked after themselves, it’d be a better place,” he said.

ILLEGAL DUMPING COULD LEAD TO THOUSANDS IN FINES

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg the dumping of garbage, refuse or construction debris on any street, public place or private property is prohibited under the neighbourhood livability bylaw.

They said residents who see anyone illegally dumping garbage are encouraged to contact 311 to file a report and give information that can help bylaw enforcement officers investigate and enforce.

The fine for large-scale dumping of garbage by an individual is $2,000, or $1,000 if it is paid early. The fine for a corporation is $4,000, and $2,000 if it is paid early.