'It’s just fantastic': Hundreds check out CPKC Holiday Train during Yorkton stop

Hundreds of people went to check out the CPKC Holiday Train during its stop in Yorkton on Tuesday afternoon as it makes its way across Canada and the United States.

The Holiday Train aims to lift the Christmas spirit among families and people in various communities, while also raising money and bringing awareness to local food banks.

"This brings the awareness factor to the table where everyone realizes, 'Oh I can give a little bit' and, you know, a little bit all adds up from everyone coming in,” said Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley.

“It's just fantastic to see the community spirit of people wanting to help."

During its Yorkton stop, the CPKC donated $4,000 to Yorkton’s Salvation Army Food Bank.

Hippsley said it was great to see so many smiling faces attend the event.

“It’s great to see everyone, there’s probably 1,000 people out in the crowd and most of them were all smiling faces. It’s an awesome community event,” he said.

This year’s live entertainment performers is the Anyway Gang. The Canadian band said their favourite part about the Holiday Train is seeing kids have fun.

"We play maybe seven times a day, and the first show is just kids who have been bust in there, often running from the bus to the station, they have no idea who we are, but if you ask them, 'What's the name of that reindeer and they're like, Rudolph' and they're freaking out,” said Chris Murphy of Anyway Gang.

Throughout the CPKC Holiday Train’s various stops, donations to local community food banks are continuously being made.

People can check if the train will be travelling to their community this year through their website.

A second Holiday Train is currently touring the U.S right now. Later this month, the train will head up to Canada and is set to roll into Regina on Dec.18.