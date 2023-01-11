'It’s just going to get worse': Rally against tent removal held at Roos Island

Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island.

It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove three tents that it determined were abandoned. The city indicated the cleanup could begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Rally organizers said their presence at the island on Wednesday prevented bylaw from approaching and the demonstration is about more than a few tents.

"The issue at heart is the fact that people have nowhere to live," said organizer Julian Ichim. "The issue at heart is that it was -30 degrees and there were more than 20 people sleeping in this park, and as a community we don't agree with that."

Julian Ichim, who lives at the encampment, helped organize the rally.

“Homelessness is affecting everyone, and it’s just going to get worse,” Ichim said.

He was also on-site in July 2022 when a similar rally was held to protest evictions.

Ichim said not much has changed since then.

“We have a housing now strategy, so why are there still people sleeping on the streets?” he said.

Advocates also joined the rally on Wednesday to show their support for those in need.

“It’s not their fault. It’s not a crime to be homeless,” said advocate Justine Rogers.

As of noon, no bylaw officers appeared to have shown up and no tents were removed. However, one person could be seen packing up a tent in the morning.

The bylaw department told CTV News they would not be coming on Wednesday.

The City of Kitchener said the notices were never meant as an eviction and they were never kicking anyone off the island.

They added the tents had been abandoned, and bylaw officers asked others living on the island if anyone was using them, and were told no.

Bylaw said only one of the three collapsed tents remains on the island and they will check later to see if it gets cleaned up as well.

Fliers passed out at the rally claimed there was no support for a new hybrid shelter on Erbs Road expected to open in February.