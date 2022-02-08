'It's just like wildfire': N.B. long-term care homes, jails, shelters continue to battle COVID-19 Omicron wave

New Brunswick’s Department of Social Development says the province is currently battling 65 outbreaks at long-term care facilities and homeless shelters across the province, including 40 special care homes and 16 nursing homes.

The department says each outbreak is being responded to using a coordinated effort by extra-mural, the regional health authorities, and the department.

“Social development implemented a COVID Response Team to help nursing homes manage outbreaks, as well as offer resources and equipment when required,” said department spokesperson Rebecca Howland. “This was developed in order to increase capacity to manage the increasing number of outbreaks in the province.”

Over 800 residents have tested positive for the virus so far this wave.

Michael Keating, executive director of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, says Omicron has been very difficult to control and maintaining staffing levels has been a challenge.

“When it gets into a home, it's just like wildfire,” he said. “A director of a nursing home called me a few days ago and said, 'We just found out we have seven people.' The next morning, they had 15. Then, they were up to 21.”

Keating says licensed practical nursing students have been lending a hand, and there’s hope that designated support persons – often family members – will soon be able to return to nursing homes.

A relief for residents, many of whom have had to isolate for long periods.

“The residents, I feel it’s most difficult,” said Jan Seely, president of the New Brunswick Special Care Home Association. “The staff of course, thank God for them. The ones who've been able to stay and work through these outbreaks, I can't even express how thankful we are for them.”

Seely says the $3 per hour COVID-19 top-up for special care home workers is coming, but at $14.50 an hour, many workers have left the field over the last two years.

The province has recently turned to special care homes to find beds for seniors waiting in hospital. So far, Seely says 26 have been placed and many more are expected.

“It’s a game changer for New Brunswick. It shows the value of these long-term care beds and the ability to use what’s already there,” she said.

Seely is hoping the province continues to see the value of the sector in its upcoming budget.

The Department of Public Safety confirms five provincial jails are also battling outbreaks. Those include the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre in Dalhousie, the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac, the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre in Saint John, the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi, and the New Brunswick Youth Centre in Miramichi.

Three inmates have had to go to hospital due to COVID-19 since 2020, and one has died.