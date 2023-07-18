'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen

John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.

The Athabasca County rancher and his son first noticed in October that 45 calves were missing.

After his pastures were searched, he said the final count revealed 79 calves, four cows and two bulls had disappeared, soon reported to the local Mounties as stolen.

"You know you work all your life and a hit like this, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth," he told CTV News Edmonton Tuesday.

"This is a devastating hit financially, and devastating stress wise as well."

Although officers have been investigating since November, there is still no sign of Meston's cattle or any arrests in the case.

RCMP made a public appeal for help Monday, asking people to be on the lookout for Meston's "M4" brand on the right hip of the animals.

"On the onset of the investigation, there was no physical evidence or leads to really go on," said Cpl. Lindsey Anderson of RCMP's Livestock Investigations Unit.

"[The thieves] would've had to have a truck and trailer to transport them, and potentially quads and/or horses to gather those animals up and remove them from the properties."

But, Anderson explained that the thefts occurred in rural areas with few people around. She said whoever rustled the animals needed knowledge of cattle and the industry.

"I know that somebody knows something, and for somebody to come forward with some information, that could mean a lot to help further the investigation for our victims," Anderson said.

By law, any cattle leaving Alberta need to be inspected and permitted but Anderson said thieves have been known to just keep driving anyway, pointing out there is no brand inspection in some eastern Canadian provinces.

Meston says he knows of other cattle that have been stolen from the area in recent years, and RCMP confirmed that.

The farmer acknowledges there's little chance he ever sees his cattle again.

He's now insisting branding inspection and RCMP livestock policing be improved before more thefts further damage confidence in the industry.

"I verily believe [the RCMP] have an issue. Whether they're understaffed, or they don't have the right staff, I don't know, but they are not getting the job done," Meston said.

"It'll kill the industry if it keeps going like this. This is barbaric. You have to fix it for the industry, or otherwise why is my grandson even thinking of going into it?"

The family did not have insurance on the cattle that was stolen. Meston said he's not aware of any companies offering coverage for "cow/calve operators going to grass."

So, the family has lost a lot of money they're unlikely to ever get back. Now, the Mestons are hoping someone will come forward and help bring the thieves to justice.

"Why would they do that? It's just not right, and we need help," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit at 403-701-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Athabasca County, where the cattle were taken from, starts about 100 kilometres north of Edmonton.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb