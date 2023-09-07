'It's just part of their regular routine': Advice from Peel as Windsor moves to organic waste disposal regime

Windsor City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to launch an organic waste program in the spring of 2025, with a weekly pick-up of food waste and other organic materials.

Windsor is admittedly late to the game, as one of the last major cities in Ontario to adopt a food waste program. The head of Windsor’s environmental services Anne-Marie Albidone says because of the city’s late adoption, there won’t be the same growing pains, “because they’ve already gone through all the issues.”

Take the Region of Peel, for example.

It launched its organic waste program in 2007 and, as expected, there were similar concerns about smell and rodents.

“There was some concerns about, I guess I'll say, that the ‘yuck factor’ or the ‘ick-factor’ with separating just the kitchen scraps and having a bin that only contain that material,” said Kelly Sousa-Dias, the acting manager of waste processing and disposal in Peel.

To deal with rodents, the region bought lockable bins. Sousa-Dias said as time went on, residents adapted.

“I would say at this point in time for our residents, it's just part of their regular routine,” she said.

Sixteen years in, Sousa-Dias says they have about 70 per cent participation rate from residents.

The pick-up model Windsor’s council unanimously supported — with organic waste collection once-weekly and other waste bi-weekly — is the same model being used in Peel.

“We don't hear complaints or concerns or, you know, some of those initial hesitations coming to the surface any longer,” said Sousa-Dias.

The City of Windsor is mandated by the province to adopt organic waste disposal by 2025.

Residents will get a small “kitchen catcher” bin, which can be emptied regularly into a larger green bin that can be kept outside and will be “as animal proof as possible,” according to Albidone.

Some county municipalities aren’t beholden to the same date, but “We are definitely doing organics,” said County Warden Hilda MacDonald.

She said the bigger discussion right now at the county level is around the possibility of regionalizing the service.

Right now, all seven municipalities in the county have their own garbage collection contracts.

The county is looking at changing that to a regional waste program, a decision MacDonald said will happen in the next six weeks.

The warden, who is also mayor of Leamington, said it makes sense to regionalize the service if everyone has the same service levels.

She also points out it will be more efficient to operate an organic waste program to help preserve the life of the landfill and possibly save money in the long run.

“Hopefully we can get our seven municipalities thinking that in the end, it will be beneficial not only to this current generation but generations going forward,” she said.