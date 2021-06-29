'It's just tragic news': Pilot fighting wildfire killed in helicopter crash west of Edmonton

A helicopter pilot helping fight a wildfire west of Edmonton is dead after a crash in a remote area Monday night.

An Alberta Forestry helicopter was downed near Evansburg, Alta., approximately four kilometres west of Highway 22 and five to six kilometres north of Highway 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Two investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) attended the site Tuesday morning.

A 49-year-old man died in the crash, Mounties told CTV News Edmonton. He was the lone occupant of the helicopter.

“I learned with great sadness of the death of a pilot, whose helicopter crashed while assisting with a wildfire in the Edson Forest Area on June 28," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen said.

“On behalf of Alberta’s government and all Albertans, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot who lost his life."

The helicopter was contracted to help fight the fire, according to Alberta Wildfire. The pilot had been helping transport crew members in the area over the last several days.

“We know that firefighting is a dangerous job that we do, and it certainly doesn’t make it any less difficult for members of the firefighting community,” said Christie Tucker, with Alberta Wildfire. “I’d like it to sever as a reminder, it’s a dangerous time for wildfires in Alberta and a lot of things can happen.

“I’d like to ask everyone this weekend, when you’re out and about, please remember that we really need to help prevent wildfires as much as possible.”

Last year, 88 per cent of wildfires in the province were caused by people, according to Tucker.

The fire is currently being held, meaning officials don’t expect it to grow any larger, but the heat is making the conditions for fighting fires less than ideal.

“it’s always difficult to fight a wildfire in conditions like this, when you have wind, when you have heat, it’s not an easy task, and particularly when you have the emotional toll of what’s happened this week,” said Tucker.

The wildfire has been burning in Yellowhead County for a week now.

“I feel for the people of Lobstick, Evansburg, Wildwood area, they must be feeling terrible, these people have been out there for several days, risking their lives keeping their properties safe… it’s just tragic news for the area,” said Jim Eglinski, the mayor of Yellowhead County.

TSB is investigating the crash. Alberta Wildfire said the cause is still under investigation.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson