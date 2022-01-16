'It's kind of scary': Concerns over rash of vehicle break-ins in Wellington County

Wellington County OPP are investigating multiple reports of vehicle entries in Arthur.

#WellingtonOPP are investigating multiple reports of vehicle entries overnight (Jan14 '22)in #Arthur. OPP are asking anyone who suspects attempts were made on their vehicle to report it 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JC @TwpWellNorth @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/KZqsfKWU6H

Local resident David Dunford said the passenger window of his vehicle was smashed Friday morning, and someone stole items from inside.

"Now I got to pay a deductible to get my vehicle fixed. I'm out what I've lost and if I want to claim the contents, it's a separate policy," Dunford said.

Dunford’s doorbell camera captured footage of a person trying to enter his neighbour's vehicle around 2 a.m. on Friday. He said that’s when a neighbour texted him, and warned him to check his vehicle.

"My vehicle was locked. I wasn't concerned in the sense that someone was going to smash my windows, but apparently they saw something they liked," Dunford said. "You want to say ‘I wish I could have caught him’ and you know, but in all honesty, I don't think this person was someone that was going to get caught."

Dunford is now thinking of keeping his vehicle unlocked when parking it at home, to avoid dealing with further damages.

"Yeah, it's creepy to have someone go through your stuff. But in all honesty, it's better than having to go through the hassles of what I have to do now," Dunford said.

Other residents said this type of crime seems to be escalating recently.

"There’s always been just the odd few. But not like this past year," Annie Ariss, an Arthur resident said.

“It seems to be a sign of the times. Break-ins and more violence,” said Paul Ariss, another area resident.

On Thursday, Wellington County OPP said 14 vehicles were broken into in a two hour span early Thursday morning in Drayton.

#WellingtonOPP are investigating multiple reports of vehicle entries overnight (Jan13 '22)in #Drayton. OPP are asking anyone who suspects attempts were made on their vehicle to report it 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JC @MapletonTwp @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/As4BEpUFRt

"It’s kind of scary, because we live in a small town. I’ve grown up there all my childhood and I felt like it was a pretty safe place, but now there’s been slashing tires," Brody Post, a Drayton resident said. "We went up to our cottage for the weekend and my parents left our car in the garage, because they were scared of something happening."

OPP released surveillance footage of someone they’re looking for in connection to these thefts.

Police are asking victims of attempted vehicle break-ins to contact the authorities.