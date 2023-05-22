'It's massive for our tenants': The new grocery store selling fresh meat and produce in the east Exchange District

A former cannabis store in Winnipeg's east Exchange District is now selling fresh produce and locally sourced meat, filling a much-needed service void in a rapidly-growing neighbourhood.

The 1700 square foot space - nestled in the historic Ashdown building – only sold cannabis-related products until a few weeks ago. Managing partner Josh Giesbrecht said they saw a crowded market, and an opportunity for growth.

"There were five cannabis stores in our neighbourhood of the Exchange District and there was nowhere to buy fresh food. And so, we decided we should go and fill that need," said Giesbrecht.

He added it's not a problem unique to Winnipeg. "I think that when you look at kind of how the grocery industry works in Canada, we often get overlooked in the downtown core areas in every single city, and Winnipeg’s no different," Giesbrecht said.

Ashdown Market is still stocked with cannabis products, but the new fridge and pantry staples are drawing a lot of interest in the area.

"It’s massive for our tenants to be steps outside and be able to grab fresh produce, milk, whatever they need," said Alston Properties manager Adrian Katchur, who manages the Pumphouse Apartments on Waterfront Drive.

Katchur said a grocery store within walking distance is at the top of most tenants and developers wish lists. "It really makes it accessible and convenient for the people that live here."

According to the City of Winnipeg, there are approximately 4000 people living in the Exchange District, compared to around 1200 in 2016.

Richard Milgrom, head of the city planning department at the University of Manitoba believes that population spike coupled with new amenities like Ashdown Market could be a recipe for success.

"If it succeeds, which we hope it does, then that will be a good sign for the longer term sustainability and growth of residential in the Exchange District," said Milgrom.

He said even though prices at Ashdown Market are likely higher than at the larger chain supermarkets, the convenience helps offset the cost. "For many people, they’re not having to get in a car to go to that place. So there’s cost savings for not driving your car."

Giesbrecht said the modestly-sized market is just the beginning. "We’re just happy the community’s rallied around us to keep living in the Exchange and keep doing business."