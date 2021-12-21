'It's mind blowing': Support pouring in after 14 horses lost in Cape Breton barn fire

One day after losing three of his standardbred racehorses in a fire that gutted a large barn in Balls Creek, N.S., Joe Nearing says he is shocked by the amount of support pouring in for those affected by the tragic loss.

"It’s mind blowing, I guess is the best way to put it. It's hard to believe," Nearing said.

When Nearing arrived at the still-smouldering scene on Monday, he was not only grieving the loss of his animals – who were among the 14 horses killed in the blaze.

He also concerned that his harness racing days might be over.

“I thought I'd be walking away," Nearing said Tuesday. “And it looks like we're going to get help from people. People I don't even know, really."

Kaitlyn Wesley of Truro, N.S., started a GoFundMe page to try and help where she can. She says she knows another harness racer who lost 11 horses in the fire since she first took up the sport years ago.

"This industry is truly one of a kind," Wesley said. “We're all together. We're all racing for the same thing. So, it's just absolutely amazing the support that has come for this."

The fundraiser is inching closer to its $20,000 goal and the donations are coming from across the country. Wesley says a man and his daughter in Ontario have donated a harness and there are some impromptu ticket draws and auctions in the works.

"There's a bunch of stallion owners that are in P.E.I. that have donated for this cause as well," Wesley said. “So, it’s just from one thing to the next."

Nearing says the fact his animals weren't insured makes it more difficult to bounce back. For now, he's focusing on gratitude.

"Just, thank you very much. I greatly appreciate it," Nearing said.

There's still no official word on the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.