'It's miserable': Record-breaking heat wave has workers balancing heat and delayed schedule

As Edmonton temperatures soar past 35 degrees, outdoor labour workers are trying to find ways to keep cool.

Adam Sand, owner of Sargeant’s Solar Roofing, says it is important for workers to stay aware of what they are feeling. Discussing signs of dehydration and heat stroke with his team, Sand says his priority is keeping employees safe while meeting deadlines.

“Most people have no idea how hot it is up there because it’s actually 10 degrees hotter on the roof,” said Sand. “Days like today – it's miserable.”

The scorching hot weather means workers can easily scuff the shingles. To avoid damages to the roof, the owner says he needs to be selective on where employees can work that day. Describing the work as “unpredictable,” Sand says he is dealing with customer complaints.

“We are going to do one-third the business this week than we would normally do at this time so that’s a huge shift for everybody,” he said.

To ensure employees are staying cool, he provides plenty of water, bags of ice, popsicles and encourages breaks in between.

“I would say roofers probably have the toughest jobs, especially in this heat,” said employee of Sargeant’s Solar Roofing, Johannes Botha.

He says the key to tackling the heat is plenty of water, the hose on the roof and a good management team.

Temperatures are expected to reach 38 degrees on Wednesday. Botha says he plans to take short breaks under a tree every two hours.

“It’s hot. It feels twice as hot as it is on the ground. Once you get the shingles up there it does feel like it’s burning you inside a little bit,” he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Ryan Harding and Dan Grummett