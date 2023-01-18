'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old murder

A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.

Susan Charlton keeps the ashes of her son Jordon Boire on her dining room table with photos and a plant he gave her before he died.

Charlton can’t bring herself to bury or scatter his ashes until she has some answers about his death.

Boire was first reported missing to Saskatoon police on January 19, 2021.

Because she knew he went to North Battleford that day and she hadn’t gotten the usual good night text from him that evening, her mother’s instinct kicked in — she knew something was gravely wrong.

Biore’s stepdad Chris Charlton made the difficult call to police.

“I was just sick. I can’t even describe it. That’s why he phoned for me,” Charlton told CTV News.

Two days later, she learned his body was found in a burned-out building just outside of North Battleford.

“It was early in the morning. You read the article about the fire and woke me up. I said, ‘are you sure that was him,’” Chris said.

The next day a forensic autopsy confirmed that it was Boire’s body and that police suspected foul play.

Since then, his mother says, she’s heard nothing in the way of progress about his death.

“He lived in a world where you don’t talk if something like this happens. I understand that. But at the same time, it’s my son and I just want answers,” Charlton said.

She was aware that her son was involved in a high-risk lifestyle, but she hopes someone has the courage to come forward.

Boire was 29-years-old at the time of his death. He grew up in Saskatoon, playing football on his high school team according to Charlton who says, he leaves behind two small sons.

His young kids don’t know much about his death, other than that he is no longer here, according to Charlton.

With the anniversary of his murder this week and the story being in the media they are trying to explain some of it to the children, so they don’t hear about it on their own.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said in an email that it was still in contact with Boire’s family.

“Investigators understand the difficulty of family members having to revisit this tragedy as they wait for answers,” the statement said.

“Investigators continue to maintain regular communication with Jordon’s family to keep them updated with the progress of the ongoing investigation.”

Charlton is hopeful that since it’s been two years, perhaps someone who was reluctant to come forward initially will find the courage to do it now so the family can begin the next step in grieving.

The RCMP also said it’s renewing calls for public tips into the homicide.