'It's never too late to start': Seniors compete in 48th annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The 48th annual Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships have returned this weekend, and for the first time in many years, the event is being held in British Columbia.

Hundreds of athletes, some over 90 years old, are competing – and proving, once again, that age is just a number – at the McLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley.

"I'm still running and I love running because I'm trying to prepare for the world games in Sweden next year," said Frank Strouse, an 82-year-old competitor.

He's been running since 1957 and trains year-round.

"The best thing about this is you don't get sick," he laughed. "Even my doctor says, 'You're amazing. You're old.' 'No, 83. Not old. And I don't need you people.'"

Karla Del Grande has been sprinting since she was 50 years old.

She's now 70, and a world champion and record holder in sprinting.

"I do want to show other people what 70-year-old women can do, because we're pretty awesome," she said.

Del Grande said many join for the fitness, but stay for the fun and friendships.

"Everybody's got a story of injuries, family issues or all kinds of things that they have going on, but the track, or the jumping pit or race walking, it's their happy place," she said.

Christa Bortignon played tennis professionally, but stopped after getting arthritis in both of her wrists.

She made the switch to track and field and started competing at 72 years old.

"I broke my own world record in the long jump (today). I broke it last year with a new age group of 85. I'm now 86," she said.

"It's very inspiring for us younger athletes and coaches to see people continuing the sport who started at our age, but are continuing in their 70s and 80s and doing great," said Karin Adande, a coach for Norwesters Track and Field Club.

Athletes ages 30 and up from around the world can compete at the Canadian Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

No matter what age, it's never too late to start on your fitness journey, said Adande.

"You'd be surprised at how many of these athletes can actually keep up with teenagers and young athletes," she said.

The event runs until Sunday.