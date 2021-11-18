'It’s nice not to be stranded': Parksville helicopter company rescues 6 stuck in B.C. flood zone

A Vancouver Island helicopter operator rescued six people who were stuck behind flooding in the Hope, B.C., area Wednesday.

An Ascent Helicopters chopper landed back on the island Wednesday night after flying donated food and diapers to a disaster relief centre in Hope.

On the return flight, the crew ferried six stranded islanders back to the Parksville area.

"It’s nice not to be stranded – it’s a very awful feeling and there is a lot of people in dire need up there right now," said Jeannine Crefting, who was stranded in the flood zone, after stepping off the helicopter Wednesday evening.

"The people in Hope were amazing," said fellow passenger Lynne Varnel. "They rallied together and brought food and opened the high school so that everyone could be warm."

Ascent Helicopters president and pilot Trent Lemke said the company was eager to help.

"We know a lot of people there, we have friends and family that are stuck and standard," Lemke said. "It’s scary and uncertain times for those people and so we think it’s a good thing.”