'It's nice to be back': Festival du Voyageur's hybrid event has officially kicked off
Festival du Voyageur 2022 has officially begun.
After shifting to a virtual event last year, the festival is offering a hybrid experience this year, with both in-person and virtual activities – and Manitobans are happy to back.
Ben Hnatiw, who attended Festival du Voyageur on Saturday, said it’s nice to be out with other people.
“I think Festival was last thing we did [before the pandemic started] back in 2020, so it’s nice to be back,” he said.
Hnatiw noted that despite Saturday’s cold weather conditions, it’s nice to be at the event with family and spend some time outside.
Some of this year’s activities and additions include a mobile music venue, the Infinity Fire, horse rides, snow sculptures and a toboggan slide. There is also a host of online concerts and activities.
Festival du Voyageur runs until Feb. 27.
- With files from Mason DePatie
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths loggedOntario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
-
About 2,000 young hockey players to take part in 25th annual Hockey for HospiceThe Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.
-
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, Nova Scotia: RCMPFour people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Is it legal to fire someone because they're unvaccinated? It depends on the circumstances, lawyer saysAlmost all of the cases that have made it through Canada's court system so far have found employers were justified in firing unvaccinated employees, but there are more cases still making their way through the courts, including three wrongful dismissal lawsuits in B.C.
-
Royal B.C. Museum marks Black History Month with 'significant acquisition'The Royal B.C. Museum has added what it calls "a major new artwork" to its collection.
-
-
Dozens of arrests later, Ottawa police still pushing to end 'Freedom Convoy' protestWith about 170 people arrested over the last couple of days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city's core.
-
Lunenburg, N.S. RCMP investigate collision involving vehicle and pedestrianLunenburg RCMP is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in Lunenburg Town, N.S., on Friday morning.
-
HRP to monitor ongoing protests planned to take place throughout Halifax SundayHalifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.