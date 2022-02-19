'It's nice to be back': Festival du Voyageur's hybrid event has officially kicked off

Festival du Voyageur 2022 has officially begun.

After shifting to a virtual event last year, the festival is offering a hybrid experience this year, with both in-person and virtual activities – and Manitobans are happy to back.

Ben Hnatiw, who attended Festival du Voyageur on Saturday, said it’s nice to be out with other people.

“I think Festival was last thing we did [before the pandemic started] back in 2020, so it’s nice to be back,” he said.

Hnatiw noted that despite Saturday’s cold weather conditions, it’s nice to be at the event with family and spend some time outside.

Some of this year’s activities and additions include a mobile music venue, the Infinity Fire, horse rides, snow sculptures and a toboggan slide. There is also a host of online concerts and activities.

Festival du Voyageur runs until Feb. 27.

- With files from Mason DePatie