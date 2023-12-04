It’s not a Merry Christmas for everyone, Timmins therapist says

Not everyone is in a festive mood at this time of year. Stress about factors such as finances and family only adds to the high expectations for some people.

A local therapist tells CTV News that many people find the Holidays stressful or even heartbreaking.

“They are trying to attend to people that might be in the hospital, maybe they’ve lost a loved one and this is their first Christmas,” said Jeff Baldock.

“So it can be a time of the year (when) I start to notice the stress and little crises starting to mount up.”

That and financial stress can make the Holiday season feel not so jolly. Baldock said it’s important to acknowledge that.

“Taking the time to look after themselves and kind of setting some limits with other people,” he said.

That can include setting budget limits for Holiday gifts and maybe even doing away with them in favour of more frugal festive experiences.

It can also mean asking for help with planning and preparing Holiday meals.

Baldock said people who are excited about the Holidays should definitely enjoy it and find ways to respectfully reach out to those who are having a tougher time.

“Sending a card, making a call, baking something and bringing it over,” he said.

“It can stay within the budget, as it were, but it acknowledges that there are other people going through some tough times and can really lift their spirits, when they see that people care.”

That said, Baldock encouraged everyone to try and participate in the Holiday season as much as they feel comfortable with.

“Do the little things for one another,” he said.

“Sit down and have tea with somebody that you don’t normally get together with. Enjoy doing things like decorating, you know, inside, outside. It’s a time of the year that’s a lot of fun.”

The goal is to find ways to experience Holiday joy in a stress-free way, so everyone can feel included.