'It's not easy to let go': Saskatoon free store set up to help Ukrainian refugees closes its doors

A labour of love is coming to an end for a Saskatoon woman who gave 14 months of her life to a free store that focused on helping Ukrainians who escaped the war in their country.

Baba’s Closet served its last customer on Thursday, evoking many emotions for Nettie Cherniatenski, the charity’s founder.

“It’s not easy to let go,” Cherniatenski told CTV News while fighting tears.

The closure of the store was announced to newcomers weeks before so they could pick up their final items, but it was with little fanfare and she wanted it that way.

“I just wanted to humbly escape,” she says.

She didn’t want accolades or gifts pouring in on the last day so she put a post on Facebook and that was it.

Her group of volunteers, whom she now calls friends and family, wrapped up the loose ends Tuesday.

Most of the 25 dedicated volunteers who helped her over the past year met as strangers, according to Cherniatenski, and have become bonded by the tireless work they did.

“They all met each other here. Bonded, laughed, giggled,” she says.

Denise Hamon is one of those volunteers who has no Ukrainian ancestry, but says she was drawn to the store one day looking for volunteer work.

“I walked in here and I said, ‘OK, what do I do?’ And I signed up,” Hamon told CTV News.

She was inspired and in awe of the courage of Ukrainians who came into the store.

“Watching the way people’s face lights up as they walk into this place” was one of the most rewarding and memorable things Hamon will take away.

Cherniatenski realizes there are more people coming to our city that need help, but she’s satisfied with the work they’ve done and now, she says, she’s “ready to exit the scene.”

“I looked after 1,990 people. 2000 would’ve been good, but I thought if I could just help 100,” Cherniatenski told CTV News.

She said one of the reasons they decided to close now was because the lease was expiring at the end of the month, so it just made sense.

Now with walls bare, the volunteers work their last shift, moving final leftover items out and cleaning up.

“There’s lots to do when you’re closing a place like this,” Cherniatenski said.

While the purpose of the store was mainly to serve displaced Ukrainians, some refugees from Syria and Ethiopia also picked up items. Some of the comforters and blankets are now being shipped to Africa.