'It's not good': Hundreds of N.S. health-care workers off work due to COVID-19

Hundreds of Nova Scotia Health (NSH) workers are off sick as COVID-19 forces employees into self-isolation.

As of Wednesday, the health authority says 721 NSH workers are off work because they are either waiting on COVID-19 test results, have tested positive for the virus or they have been identified as a close contact.

“Each day NSH is anticipating large groups of employees returning to work, but unfortunately are also seeing several other employees go off work at the same time,” said Marla MacInnis, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness.

While the president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union didn’t know exactly how many nurses were off sick, Janet Hazelton said she’s heard of some. She also knows of others who have had to skip or shorten holiday breaks in order to fill the gaps.

“They’re very tired. I think they, we thought, the worst was over,” Hazelton said.

Nova Scotia is only sharing PCR test results but its positivity rate tells a story.

Since Dec. 1, the positivity percentage jumped from just above one per cent to more than 11 per cent.

“It’s not good. And especially people have been saying, 'Oh, Omicron is less severe.' But it’s also more transmissible,” said Susanne Gulliver, an epidemiologist in St. John’s, N.L.

The highly contagious Omicron variant is leading to high case counts – even without counting rapid test results.

As of Wednesday, 24 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, along with three in intensive care.

A large increase since Dec. 24, when there were 15 patients in hospital and four in intensive care.

There are small outbreaks at the Halifax Infirmary and Dartmouth General—where the total cases is fewer than five— and another outbreak at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S. where six patients have tested positive.

During a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, said the province was seeing a moderate increase in hospitalizations but added across the country there is a trend of increasing hospitalizations.

“We need to keep a close eye on that over the coming weeks,” Strang said. “There is often a delay of two to three weeks between cases and hospitalizations.”

Since Monday, PCR testing has been reserved for people at highest risk. Some early childhood educators (ECE) question why their profession isn’t on that list.

“We work with the group of humans right now that aren’t eligible for vaccine,” ECE Susan Baker said.

As Quebec allows nurses sick with the virus to work with COVID-19 patients and other provinces, such as Manitoba, are considering to do the same, Hazelton says she hasn’t heard of the idea being considered in the Maritime region.

“It’s not a good idea at all. Nurses and health-care workers are human beings. They should have the same occupational protections as anybody else,” Hazelton said.

After testing positive on a rapid test, public health is asking people to email their name, date of birth, health card number (if you have one) and contact information to PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca.

Individuals must also advise their close contacts and follow directions for people who test positive, which can be found online.