'It's not goodbye, but see you later': Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte closes after 18 years
Langano Skies Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte Avenue will be closing its doors in late June.
"Throughout this journey, we've had friends become family & also experience the loving sense of community from our amazing customers," said the restaurant on Instagram.
The owners made the announcement on Instagram on April 22. The family-run restaurant has been a staple of Whyte Avenue for 18 years.
"Thank you for supporting us over the last 18 years, especially over the pandemic," said Amsale Sumamo, one of the owners.
In the past, the Sumamo family told CTV News Edmonton that their restaurant was an ethnic gateway for the Edmonton community through delicious food and displays of collected art.
The 4,000-square-foot restaurant survived a fire in 2011 that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.
Paul and Amsale said they are starting a new chapter but still plan to bring their food to Edmonton's summer festivals.
"It's not goodbye, but see you later," added Paul.
The pair also announced they will have exciting plans to share in the future.View this post on Instagram
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.