'It's not goodbye, but see you later': Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte closing after 18 years

Langano Skies Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte Avenue will be closing its doors in late June.

"Throughout this journey, we've had friends become family & also experience the loving sense of community from our amazing customers," said the restaurant on Instagram.

The owners made the announcement on Instagram on April 22. The family-run restaurant has been a staple of Whyte Avenue for 18 years.

"Thank you for supporting us over the last 18 years, especially over the pandemic," said Amsale Sumamo, one of the owners.

In the past, the Sumamo family told CTV News Edmonton that their restaurant was an ethnic gateway for the Edmonton community through delicious food and displays of collected art.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant survived a fire in 2011 that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

Paul and Amsale said they are starting a new chapter but still plan to bring their food to Edmonton's summer festivals.

"It's not goodbye, but see you later," added Paul.

The pair also announced they will have exciting plans to share in the future.

