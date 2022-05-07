'It's not goodbye, but see you later': Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte closing after 18 years
Langano Skies Ethiopian restaurant on Whyte Avenue will be closing its doors in late June.
"Throughout this journey, we've had friends become family & also experience the loving sense of community from our amazing customers," said the restaurant on Instagram.
The owners made the announcement on Instagram on April 22. The family-run restaurant has been a staple of Whyte Avenue for 18 years.
"Thank you for supporting us over the last 18 years, especially over the pandemic," said Amsale Sumamo, one of the owners.
In the past, the Sumamo family told CTV News Edmonton that their restaurant was an ethnic gateway for the Edmonton community through delicious food and displays of collected art.
The 4,000-square-foot restaurant survived a fire in 2011 that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.
Paul and Amsale said they are starting a new chapter but still plan to bring their food to Edmonton's summer festivals.
"It's not goodbye, but see you later," added Paul.
The pair also announced they will have exciting plans to share in the future.View this post on Instagram
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming marketCalgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.