'It’s not just a rink': Rural Sask. recreation complex shuts down indefinitely

Residents of Aberdeen will be without a community staple as the town and RM councils have indefinitely locked the doors to its recreation complex.

Aberdeen’s mayor, Ryan White, said the town and RM couldn’t keep up with the mortgage and maintenance costs.

The building and the 5.13 acre lot are assessed at over $10 million, while the mortgage is around $1.9 million.

“We basically just had to come to a decision, at what point is it responsible to keep the facility open with the looming infrastructure, and possible upgrades that we would have to make to just maintain the rink?” he questioned.

White said they tried to auction off the recreation complex, but bids fell short.

Aberdeen resident Katrina Gaudet said the facility was partly why she moved to the community.

“We liked the selling feature of the rink. I also grew up in a small town and we used to go public skating all the time,” said Gaudet.

“For the community, I think it’s a big loss that we’re losing the rink – because it’s not just a rink.”

Figure skaters and hockey players aren’t the only people who use the facility.

“I used to teach fitness classes there. There is a gym currently there with equipment,” said Gaudet.

“The library was in there, they also a great cafeteria that we would go to for Sunday brunches.”

Gaudet said a preschool is also run out of the facility, so activities for young children will be impacted by the closure.

White said the recreation complex could have inevitably shut down because of rising COVID-19 cases.

“How do you realistically run a community hub when the community can’t gather?” he said.

The Aberdeen Recreation Complex ceased operations on Wednesday.

White said the town is looking at other avenues to reopen the facility, and said council is still open to a private buyer.

Aberdeen is located about 40 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

