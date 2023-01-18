'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearing

A decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.

Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance have continued to claim their innocence during the last 30 years of their incarceration.

The pair were convicted in 1994 of second-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old farmer Anthony Joseph Dolff, near Kamsack, Sask.

At a bail hearing for the two sisters at the Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton on Wednesday, a judge reserved his decision on the matter, believing that he did not have enough time to make a decision.

Following the day in court, Odelia and her family looked at the situation with an optimistic outlook.

“It’s not no,” she said. “We are going to be out. They just need a proper plan,” she said.

The sisters’ lawyer, James Lockyer, was also cautiously optimistic following the hearing.

“We’re going to see, but we’re going to have to wait six to eight weeks before we get his decision,” Lockyer said.

The judge, Lockyer and the Crown will meet over the phone in two weeks to discuss possible conditions.

The Quewezance sisters and Lockyer were pushing for support-heavy conditions, where agencies such as the Yorkton Tribal Council, FSIN and AFN are able to assist them on their path to reintegration into society.

The Crown focused its arguments on the effects the murder had on the Dolff family, telling court Dolff was badly beaten in addition to being stabbed 17 times.

Prosecutor Kelly Kaip told court the Crown's goal was to focus on the person who was killed rather than the offenders.

“It’s been a long 30 years for his family,” said Kaip.

Members of Dolff’s family cried as Kaip ran down the specifics of the farmer's death.

The two women did not show any emotion during the argument, with Nerissa looking up at the ceiling at points during the deliberation.

The Crown added the belief is the trio worked together in the killing, rather than a single person being solely responsible.

“My role as Crown is to protect public safety,” Kaip said.

Following the hearing, the Crown was unavailable for comment.

The original case is currently awaiting review by the Federal Justice Department, a process that could take up to two years to reach a final decision.

Court is set to reconvene by phone on Feb. 23 for a possible decision.