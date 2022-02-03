'It’s not safe': Mixed reactions from U of S students, staff on return to in-person learning

The University of Saskatchewan's (U of S) plan to return to in-person classes and research activities on Monday is getting mixed reactions from students and staff.

Shay Fashoranti is a U of S computer science student who doesn’t think the decision is a good idea and doesn’t feel safe going back to campus.

“While masks are mandatory, we’ve all seen people walking around with their noses uncovered or their eating for a very long period of time, it’s not practical, it’s not safe for people to be out and about, not social distancing, not wearing their masks properly,” Fashoranti told CTV News over Zoom.

The university’s website has a list of protocols everyone must adhere to which include wearing a mask at all times and monitoring their health. Those who test positive must isolate for five days and be symptom free for 48 hours before returning to campus.

However, Fashoranti doesn’t think the university’s current protocols are good enough. She's fully vaccinated and recently got her booster shot, but the thought of contracting COVID-19 scares her.

“I’ve managed to avoid it this long (COVID-19) why are you insisting, pushing me back when I don’t want to be back? I personally think the university should have just asked the students what they felt,” Fashoranti said.

In a news release on Tuesday, the university says the decision was “guided by recent and encouraging factors, including the levelling off of new positive cases, levels below prior peaks in COVID-19 viral load detected in wastewater, and high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine boosters by our campus community.”

It also said 99 per cent of the campus community who plan to be on campus are fully vaccinated.

Fashoranti says she would have liked to see smaller classes return to campus instead of all at once and that the university “mishandled the situation.”

Joseph Blondeau is the head of clinical microbiology at Royal University Hospital and U of S and says it’s expected to see “some transmission” within the community.

U of S does provide updates on confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the campus, the last update published on their website is Jan. 29 with zero cases and four cases the day before. In an email to CTV News, the university says it does plan to keep the tracker going and is updated one to two times per week.

“At some point in time, we need to transition to what’s normal and whatever the timing is of that transition is going to be an imperfect guess,” Blondeau told CTV News.

Blondeau also teaches in-person every Monday morning in September and says returning to normalcy has to start somewhere.

“It’s not my preference to be teaching with a mask because I find it somewhat restrictive but I manage to do it and I think the class has benefited from in-class learning as opposed to online learning,” Blondeau said.

Blondeau admits he doesn’t like online learning and doesn’t think it’s the same experience as in-person and feedback from his students say they feel safe.

The U of S Students’ Union (USSU) says it’s heard mixed reactions from students. The union is working to create a plan for students who might miss lectures due to illness on a case-by-case basis.

“We are working with them to get them connected with our access and equity services so they can still continue to engage with learning material and have access to learning material,” said USSU President Tasnim Jaisee.

Jaisee says their number one priority is that student safety is met and the protocols the school has in place are sustainable. The union also meets with the university’s pandemic response team to share concerns students may have.

“Being online has really stressed out quite a large number of students in terms of students’ mental health but at the same time (the union) always being mindful of students that are comfortable coming back.”