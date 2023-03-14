'It’s one of our busiest holidays': Mathematicians and local bakers celebrate Pi Day

The celebration of Pi is not just for mathematicians, a Waterloo bakery has the special date circled on their calendar.

“It's like Christmas. It is one of our busiest holidays,” said Dianne DeJong, the owner at Sweet & Savoury Pie Company. “Between the two bakeries, we're probably putting out 1,000 pies.”

In the centre of their delicious pies is the symbol for pi (π).

Pi Day is the annual celebration of the mathematical constant known as pi, a number that relates a circle's circumference to its diameter. 3.14 are the most significant figures in decimal form, and that’s why it’s celebrated on the 14th day of the third month.

Customers filed into bakeries on Tuesday to partake in the sweet and savoury side of the celebration.

“Well, we just found out about this tropical sunset pie which is mango, pineapple, passion fruit and dragon fruit, which is just a whole collection of fun and games all wrapped up into a pie,” said Todd Horne, a customer.

For the more mathematically-minded, over at the University Of Waterloo, they see Pi Day as a challenge.

On Tuesday, there was a contest among students and faculty to see who can recite the most consecutive digits of pi.

“I think math is beautiful, and even the number Pi in itself and the way it shows up in nature with circles. So there is that community aspect, we bond over this irrational little number,” said Math student Daniel Huab.

Whether it's fulfilling a complicated math quest or that full feeling from eating a pi within a pie – it's a day where having your eye on the pie can have different meanings with equal amounts of satisfaction.