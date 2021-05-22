It's opening day for outdoor recreation in Ontario and the region

"We knew we had to get here early if we wanted to get on the court and play," says Catherine Upfold, a pickleball player in St. Thomas, Ont.

The courts were jammed early in the morning as people were anxious to get back on the court after restrictions were lifted for the first time since April 17, 2021.

"We were on the side of all the medical experts saying that outdoor recreation should be started immediately so we couldn't wait to get out and play," says Upfold.

"It's been tough over the past year back and forth so It's really good to be out here playing."

In nearby Port Stanley, Ont. there was plenty of recreation options being used Saturday.

Boaters were thrilled to see the municipal boat launch open.

"We just purchased a Seadoo this year so we were so excited," says Katie Helmeczy.

"We picked it up yesterday from Grand bend but the launches we're still closed. We waited until this morning, got up at 830 and we came down here and it's just nice to have something to do."

On the other side of the launch, Francisco Dacosta got his boat back in the water for the first time in five years.

"We put a new wire in the motor and got in started and this thing flies," says Dacosta.

"Hopefully we can get over virus and let's enjoy life."

Vlad Moya seen skateboarding in Port Stanley, Ont. on May 22, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

At the skatepark on the other side of the village Vlad Moya was taking advantage of the reopening. "I couldn't be more excited," says Moya.

"It's just a great form of exercise and you know just to be able to ride around, jump up and down freely and do a couple of tricks you know it's something long awaited for sure."

And golfers have been the most vocal about their frustration over the past six weeks claiming all along golf is safe.

"We are all fortunate enough to still be working and to not have any outdoor activity or release being stuck in a house I think was driving us all a little crazy," says Cassandra Lee, a golfer playing Saturday at The Bluffs in Port Stanley.

"As soon as we heard the golf courses were opening it was straight to the cell phone to book some golf times."

Cassandra Lee, golfer at the Bluffs in Port Stanley, Ont. on May 22, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

Saturday was opening day for the season at The Bluffs as they hadn't got started before the provincial stay-at-home order was put in place.

"It's definitely a long time coming," says Daryl Sinden, the club's professional.

"We have a full tee-sheet today and the phones were non stop and we're just excited to get going."

The province's Roadmap to Reopen says more outdoor activities will open in phase one which is scheduled for June 14. Those include Outdoor sports, training, and personal training for up to ten people.