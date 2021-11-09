'It's our history,' Convenience store gets helping hand from young artists for Remembrance Day

A long-time employee at a Minesing convenience store is continuing to honour Canada's veterans in a unique way this Remembrance Day with the help of some young artistic Canadians.

For the second straight year, Jenny Duits, a shift manager at the Four Cedars Cafe & Convenience on George Johnston Road, has asked the students of Minesing Central Public School to help decorate the storefront with their artwork.

It's her hope the next generation doesn't forget.

"It's very important for them to get involved," says Duits, who recently told her grandson, 7-year-old Bentley Penny, that his great-grandfather fought in the Second World War.

"They need to know what took place years and years ago and fighting in the war to get our freedom. All these veterans that died and the ones that survived," she adds.

More than a couple of dozen pictures now cover the window and doors of the storefront, along with wreaths and two flags reading "Lest we Forget."

Duits decorated the storefront with the help of her co-worker Gurgeet Singh, who hopes with the artwork, the kids can get inspiration from Canada's veterans and not take our freedom for granted.

"It's our history," says Singh.

"It's important to remember those days of how we got the freedom and how we are enjoying these days just cause of our veterans who sacrificed their life. So it's important to remember these kinds of days."

Duits says as long as she's working at the convenience store, the Remembrance Day tradition will continue and hopes to add more holidays, including Christmas and Easter.