'It's overwhelming': Long-time Saskatoon morning radio host Brent Loucks leaves show
After 40 years, Saskatoon listeners heard long-time radio host Brent Loucks' voice on the airwaves for the last time Friday morning.
While Loucks is leaving his position on CKOM's morning show and "looking forward to not getting up in the dark anymore," he'll still host weekend shows, guest host on holidays and broadcast special events, a news release from CKOM said.
“It’s overwhelming and humbling to hear from people who say they grew up on the school bus listening,” Loucks said in the release.
“It's that amazing connection with listeners and the people who have stayed with me through everything, that’s really what it's all about. I just feel so blessed that people still want me in their mornings."
Loucks started as a morning news anchor on CKOM in 1982. He later took on the role of news director in 1983.
In 1984, alongside Penney Murphy, the Brent and Penney Morning Show was launched.
Rock 102's morning show host Shack, who has 30 years of radio experience in Saskatchewan, will be joining CKOM from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. starting Monday.
-
Timmins sewage pump station upgrade delayed againWork has been delayed again in Timmins on upgrades to the city's wastewater system aimed at preventing excess sewage from ending up in an east-end lake.
-
What have Canada's premiers said about the trucker convoy protests?Several premiers voiced their concerns about the growing number of trucker convoy protests taking place across the country, calling on protesters to remain peaceful and respect Canadians’ rights and liberties during demonstrations.
-
B.C. man wanted for violent assault arrested a month laterA man who disappeared after being charged in connection with a New Year's Eve assault is back in custody a month after police warned the public to call 911 if they saw him.
-
'Completely inhumane': B.C. woman, premier, call for more healthcare fundingCanadian premiers, including B.C. Premier John Horgan, are asking the federal government to boost funding for healthcare, as another person comes forward in Victoria sharing her struggle with the shortage of family doctors in the region.
-
Vancouver health authorities warn staff to shelter and hide medical credentials during anti-vaxx convoyVancouver’s two health authorities are urging health-care workers to take defensive measures to avoid clashes with a convoy of anti-vaccination and anti-restriction demonstrators heading toward the city on Saturday.
-
A call for warm hearts to help with 'coldest night of the year'As Londoners come to grips with these frigid February temperatures, Mission Services of London wants people to think about those who have to bare these conditions overnight on a regular basis.
-
Accusations of dirty tricks boil over in final days of B.C. Liberal leadership campaignEven as votes are still being cast, the B.C. Liberals' leadership campaign has already landed in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man who allegedly stole sentimental items from condoPolice have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a break-in where a Saskatoon woman says several sentimental items were stolen from her condo in the College Park neighbourhood.
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protestsWaterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.