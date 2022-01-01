“It’s overwhelming”: Sarah Kozusko named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year

Sarah Kozusko has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year recipient for 2021.

“It’s overwhelming,” Kozusko said. “I have major imposter syndrome because I know so many people that do such great work and they are just so deserving of such an honour. I’m overwhelmed that I was even thought of.”

Kozusko was born in Regina and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan college of pharmacy and nutrition. She is now the store operator and pharmacy manager of Queen City Wellness Clinic in the heart of the Heritage neighbourhood.

This pharmacy has grown into a hub and safe space for people of all walks of life to get advice or just warm up or cool off.

“In a letter of support for her nomination, a friend wrote (Kozusko) is humble, kind and never looks for recognition for any of the amazing work she is involved in. (Kozusko) most certainly deserves recognition for safely and constantly providing care, support and kindness to people who are deserving, but who often are the least likely to be recipients of it,” said Jeff Bollenbach, with Bell Media.

Kozusko said her work to help the community started when she noticed people walking into the pharmacy without shoes.

“I would give them my extra pair. I would then call my family and ask if anyone had a pair of shoes they could bring in or a pair of mittens they could bring in,” Kozusko said. “Then I put it on social media and all of a sudden people were bringing in clothes and shoes. We were able to help the community with that.”

She added she would listen to the people who would come in and meet the needs of what the community needed that day.

The pharmacy now provides free water, coffee and healthy snacks to people experiencing homelessness, or anyone who can’t afford food that day. There is a public phone set up in the lobby so anyone can call emergency services, social services or their family members.

Kozusko said the pharmacy also works with other organizations in the city, like Carmichael Outreach and All Nations Hope, to find people a counsellor or the support they need.

“The barriers that are in place to reach the available resources is difficult, so everything we do is to help people overcome those barriers,” Kozusko added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination rollout, Kozusko went to various community organizations to administer vaccines.

When Camp Hope was set up in Pepsi Park in mid-November, across the street from the pharmacy, Kozusko and her staff would ensure the camp’s residents had access to basic and health necessities.

On Christmas Eve, she served a ham and potato take-away dinner to about 150 community members.

“We are a pharmacy so it’s a different idea, but we also knew that we had a bunch of people here that weren’t going to be fed on that day and we just didn’t want that to happen,” she said.

Kozusko believes the best way to help people and the community moving forward is to meet the needs of each day and evolve the solutions as the needs change.

She hopes more businesses will see this model of giving back and implement it themselves.

“We’re a pharmacy, it’s not like we’re anything special. Any business can open their door and give people a place to warm up,” Kozusko added.

CTV has been recognizing people in Regina with this award for 19 years. Citizen of the Year nominations for 2022 will open next fall.