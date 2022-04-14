'It's perfect': Nova Scotia restaurant creates space with restrictions for the COVID-cautious

Most pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted in Nova Scotia since March 21, however, some businesses in the province are choosing to keep some restrictions in place.

Some, including The Port Pub and Bistro in Port Williams, N.S., are getting creative with how they're steering through a time of living with COVID-19.

The Port Pub has designated a room where pandemic restrictions are still in place.

"In this room, you have to show your vaccination status, you have to wear a mask and you have to be conscious of social-distancing," said David Acton, the managing director of The Port Pub and Bistro.

The rules only apply to the one room at the pub, which serves as a comfort zone for customers who are COVID-cautious, especially those who are immunocompromised.

"I had eaten here last week and thought this was a really good idea, so we came in and it's perfect," said customer Susanne Nette, who is immunocompromised.

The concept earned a five-star rating on a website set up by testing volunteers that highlights what they call "COVID safer places" in Nova Scotia.

"And they have the list and several different boxes around what's COVID safer and then they give it a star rating from three to five," said Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease expert in Nova Scotia. "Then people can also, on that website, suggest new places."

Acton says The Port Pub’s new COVID-cautious room may stick around for a while.

"I don't know. How long will COVID last?" asked Acton. "So, it could be medium-term or long-term. I certainly don't see we're going to be stopping anytime soon."