'It's phenomenal': Celebrations continue at Edmonton’s Cariwest Festival
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A three-day celebration of Caribbean culture in Edmonton continued on Sunday.
Cariwest Festival took over Churchill Square on Friday, featuring colour, costumes, cuisine, and culture.
Sunday featured activities especially for kids, including a parade and concert.
Festival-goers say they appreciate the work done by volunteers and organizers.
“They’re doing this from like the year before. They’re making costumes, they’re putting their sweat equity literally into it. So it’s a collective effort, the people making the costumes, and putting the show together, it’s phenomenal,” said Shayla Leslie.
Festivities wrap up at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
