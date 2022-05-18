'It's pretty exciting': Many Cape Breton tourism businesses pleased to welcome back cruise ship passengers

The waterfront in Sydney, N.S., was buzzing with activity on Wednesday.

A visit from the Holland America Zaandam cruise ship had passengers browsing shops and boarding buses to view what the island has to offer.

“Oh, I love it. I'm originally from Rhode Island, but to see the northern provinces, it's fantastic. It's been beautiful,” said Jeanne Brunelle, a cruise ship passenger.

With fuel costs soaring, some people say they are choosing more affordable ways to travel.

“We'd rather do the cruising. Everything is included on the cruise,” said Muriel Cherry, a cruise ship passenger.

Tourism dollars are a big part of the economy in Cape Breton and business owners are hoping gas prices won't keep people away.

“We're getting used to having all of these interruptions in our life,” said Cape Breton business owner Bruce Maloney. “We know we can get the ships, so we will depend on the ships a little heavier maybe this year."

Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith says visits to their website are up nearly 65 per cent compared to last year, with most of the interest from people living in Ontario.

“People are really eager to get out and travel again. They have pent up demand, but they also have pent up savings as well,” said Smith.

The Zaandam's passenger capacity was at 60 per cent on Wednesday, with nearly 1,000 guests onboard. It’s the largest ship to visit Sydney, N.S., in more than two years.

“Not only is the port excited, but all of our other crafters, retailers, taxi drivers, tour operators. It's pretty exciting,” said Marlene Usher, the CEO of the Port of Sydney.

Currently, 71 ships are scheduled to stop in Sydney, N.S., over the next four months.