'It’s pretty special': Baden's Beau Akey reflects on being drafted to NHL

Baden native Beau Akey is training with a mix of professional hockey players at RIM Park in Waterloo this week, as he gets set for the upcoming season.

Akey, 18, was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft in June. He was picked 56th overall.

Akey is expected to return to the OHL’s Barrie Colts for the upcoming season, but has his sights set on breaking onto the Oilers roster.

"It’s pretty special. You dream about it as a kid,” Akey said. “Obviously, it's a once in a lifetime thing that happens and I was lucky and thankful enough that it happened to me.”

Akey is training with local pros like Mike Hoffman and Logan Stanley in Waterloo. He's getting a better idea of what's to come, and playing with Stanley Cup Champions like Kitchener’s Nicolas Hague.

"It's a pretty special thing when you can come back to do your offseason training and there's a guy that just won a Stanley Cup out here with you, and you're out there battling for pucks against a guy like that," Akey said.

He’s considered by many scouts as a puck-moving defenceman with an elite skating ability. Akey put up 47 points in 66 games with the Barrie Colts last season, and helped the team reach the second round of the OHL playoffs.

"It’s a pretty exciting time,” Akey said. “I head to Edmonton in a couple weeks, back to Barrie here soon, so it's just exciting times for me.”

Akey grew up playing in Waterloo Region. He attended private hockey school Victus Academy in Kitchener for his Grade 10 year.

"He was a great athlete back in his minor hockey days and has continued to develop into being a great hockey player as well," Todd Hoffman, director of student athlete development at Victus Academy, said.

His coaches said the blue-liner displayed a high level of talent early on.

"In his first game as an under-ager he got four points. Just as a D-man he's very skilled, he's smart, and he’s a hard working kid," Shawn Dietrich, Akey’s Under-16 Waterloo Wolves coach, said.

Those who know him said he's not only a skilled athlete, but also a great person off the ice.

"I think the thing that is not talked enough about Beau is how good of a person he is. He's a great teammate, he stands up for his teammates, but he also has the best intentions for his team,” Dietrich said.

"He’s one of those role models that kids are going to look up to. He's got great character, and that's exactly what teams look for," Hoffman said.

Akey was one of at least six players with connections to Waterloo Region and Guelph who got the call up to the big leagues in the latest NHL draft.