'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island

After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.

At higher elevations the snow was sticking, stranding transport trucks that were unable to make it up the hills. Closer to sea level saw slush, making for slippery driving conditions.

“It’s quite a mixed bag right now,” said Chris Cowley, general manager of Mainroad North Island Contracting.

For Cowley’s crews, it was all hands on deck sending out his entire fleet of 42 plows.

“When the temperature on your dash is reading two degrees and you’re seeing snow, it usually means it’s going to be slushy road conditions, which is kind of greasy,” said Cowley.

Still it’s relatively warm but a major change is on its way.

“We’re kind of dealing with everything and the kitchen sink,” said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Castellan says this week is going to see a little bit of everything, beginning with Tuesday's high tides paired with strong winds.

“It is going to bring a storm surge element to that high tide,” said Castellan.

That could potentially cause some damage to coastal regions of southern Vancouver Island.

Then on Wednesday it’s expected to cool down substantially.

“Seven, eight, nine degrees below seasonal for us on the coast,” said the meteorologist. Hitting lows of minus seven or eight.

“This is not just a one-day wonder,” said Castellan. “It’s really going to last into Sunday, probably into early next week as well.”

The meteorologist isn’t done with his winter weather warnings.

“Sometimes what we will see is streamers or strait-effect snow,” said Castellan.

That means cold air gets pushed towards the island from the mainland, picking up moisture over the Georgia Strait and releasing it over pockets of Vancouver Island in the form of snow.

“Very localized but really quick accumulation,” said Castellan.

Then into the weekend there is a potential for Pacific moisture to move in. That would blanket the island in snow, right down to sea levels.

“We’re going to have a real transition over the next couple of days,” said Stewart Westwood, division manager of Emcon Services South Island.

On the South Island on Monday the Malahat was wet with just a light dusting of snow.

Emcon Services is keeping an eye on that ever changing forecast knowing winter weather will soon arrive.

“It’s a mixed bag of snow, ice, wind and rain,” said Westwood.

With snow already here on the North Island and snow in the forecast for the South Island, both Emcon and Mainroad are asking drivers not to pass a working snow plow on its right side.

“You’ll be driving through it (plowed snow) and it potentially take your windows out or you’ll become so disoriented you’ll run into the plow truck or go off the road,” said Westwood.

“Just stay back, give them lots of room to work,” said Cowley. “The road ahead is worse than the road behind so you’re probably in a better spot behind.”