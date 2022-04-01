'It's really exciting to be back': Victoria Beer Week returns after COVID-19 hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Victoria Beer Week has returned with a celebration of more than 50 B.C. craft breweries.

The festival's launch is set for Friday at the Powerhouse on Store Street with the unveiling of several new craft beers.

The festival includes 17 events over nine days featuring beer tastings, classes and food-focused events like Taco Tuesday.

The event started in 2014 to celebrate the region’s growing craft beer industry.

"People far and wide associate Victoria with craft beer," said Joe Wiebe, a director of the Victoria Beer Society.

“It was always our intention when we started Victoria Beer Week back in 2014 to celebrate that – not just the local breweries but the whole craft beer culture here," he said. "It’s really exciting to be back.”

Something new this year is a beer-themed scavenger hunt.

“It’s a city-wide scavenger hunt and we’ve hidden gnomes at venues around the city, likely venues that are involved with Beer Week, that’s a good hint,” said Wiebe.

“If you find a gnome, one of those garden gnomes, you get points that will earn you points towards winning a prize at the end of the week."

Participating venues include Garrick's Head Pub, Herald Street Brew Works, the Fernwood Inn and Driftwood Brewery.

The festival wraps up on April 9. Tickets are available here.