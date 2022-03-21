'It's really full circle for us': Winnipeg-made candles to make second cameo in Oscars swag bags

They like them! They really like them!

Manitoba-made candles are heading to Hollywood once again where they will be included for a second time in this year’s Oscars gift bags.

Coal and Canary’s hand-poured candles will be headed home with this year’s attendees after the Winnipeg-based company was selected as the official home décor product in this year’s swag bag.

“We are doing a beautiful candle from our brand new collection,” said Amanda Buhse, CEO and chief creative officer of Coal and Canary.

Buhse and her candles are no strangers to award shows. Three months after Buhse started producing the candles in her kitchen as a hobby in September of 2014, the candles were included in the gift bags for both the Grammys and the Oscars.

“It’s something that I think everyone dreams about doing. It was such an amazing moment when it first happened eight years ago. To have it happen again to us, especially being from Winnipeg, we’re so proud. It’s really full circle for us,” Buhse said.

The candles join a long list of goodies and perks heading home with Hollywood A-listers, including facials, personal training sessions, and even a plot of land in Scotland.

A unisex fragrance by Coal and Canary’s sister company, Piper and Perro, is also included in the list of Oscars loot.

After a challenging two years navigating the pandemic, Buhse said their inclusion is welcome news.

“COVID definitely affected us. We’re a product that is scented, so it’s difficult when all of your in-person sales disappear overnight,” she said. “But we definitely pivoted our business, and really started focusing on online sales and it really got us through and we actually did better throughout COVID that in 2020 which was an incredible feat that we’re so proud of.”