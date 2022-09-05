‘It’s really hard to process’: Fans mourn the loss of maritime rapper Pat Stay

The killing of Nova Scotian rapper Pat Stay came as a shock to many.

A long-time fan, Matt remembers when his friends introduced him to Stay’s music as a youth.

“I just jumped on YouTube and watched a few [videos] and thought that he had charisma, he was hilarious, had good rhyme schemes, and he just was the total package who know how to command a room,” he said.

Since then, he had followed the rappers career through social media. Over the years, Matt had met Stay several times around the city of Halifax.

He said that each time he approached the rapper he was met with kindness.

“When you met him it felt like you knew him for years and that’s kind of how he treated you as well. He was funny, kind, and has done so many nice things for so many people,”

A GoFundMe page set up for the 36-year-old and his family has since exceeded its $100,000 goal, with many fans including personal messages about their memories of the rapper.

Matt said that the love and support for Stay comes as no surprise.

“I follow him on social media and the odd time you would see him make posts requesting help for friends and strangers. Even now, all the tributes we’re seeing online, everyone is talking about how kind and encouraging he is,” said Matt.

A memorial continues to grow for Stay by the crime scene. Others, including Classified, Drake and Eminem, have taken to social media to express their sadness of losing one of the best battle rappers in the world.