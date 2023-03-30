'It's really sad': Canned goods must be thrown out after fire at Victoria Mustard Seed

The largest food bank service on southern Vancouver Island is reeling after a fire damaged part of its facility in Victoria, resulting in fresh and canned foods needing to be thrown out.

At least four pallets of canned goods, as well as hygiene products like diapers and toilet paper, have to be thrown away due to smoke impacts caused by the Monday morning fire, according to Mustard Seed director of operations Treska Watson.

"We're devastated," she said Thursday. "It's really sad. We serve vulnerable communities."

Watson says it's too early to estimate the value of what's been lost by the fire.

"It's a lot," she said.

The Mustard Seed is still operating out of its parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"It's a lot for someone to reach a point where they come down and access our services," said Watson. "We just want to make sure that doesn't stop… because it's already hard."

The Mustard Seed says the best way to support it right now is through financial donations on its website.

Watson says she's grateful for the support from the community as well as staff.

"We're so grateful for the overwhelming help and support," she said.

"We have an incredible team and I'm super moved by them."

On Monday, the Victoria Fire Department said the fire started outside the structure but then extended into an entranceway, based on preliminary investigations.

Seventeen firefighters and six apparatuses were deployed to the fire. There were no reports of injuries.