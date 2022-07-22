'It's really scary': Expectant moms in Sask. concerned about epidural shortage

The recent announcement that the impact of a widespread epidural catheter kit shortage could affect moms in Saskatchewan has some mothers-to-be concerned.

“It's really scary,” Jamie Fiddler told CTV News.

She said she had a C-section with an epidural for her first birth and is expecting again. She said she has a medical condition that has her looking at another Cesarean birth.

“I can't imagine having a C-section without an epidural," she said.

“It's an option and very comforting. Some women plan and plan and plan and then things go sideways. It might not turn out that way.”

However, executive director at Haven Family Connections Dionne Miazdyck-Shield said expecting moms should take heart in some of the other options available.

“My hope is that they would only be used when needed,” she told CTV News

“I want women to be able to get pain relief when they need it. However, there's other ways to manage pain during labour, other than epidurals.”

She said her hope was that Saskatchewan Health Authority would offer other pain control methods for women in labour.

“Physiological support and for pain relief, which is, you know, like, counter pressure and movement are critical for women during labour in order to avoid needing an epidural.”

Associate professor and provincial department head of anesthesiology at the University of Saskatchewan Dr. Mateen Raazi said there are several other alternatives for women to consider.

"Medicinal options include pain relieving medicines either in the intravenous or by the intramuscular route, inhaled ‘laughing gas’ by facemask, nerve block techniques using local anesthetics and single shot pain medicines delivered directly into the spinal space with the help of a needle,” he said.

Raazi said non-medical options include touch therapy, massage therapy and several other forms of natural therapies.

Beverly Cooper, who had an epidural with her first birth but not her other two, agreed said the shortage could encourage women to seek alternative pain relief.

“I would feel it might be a good thing actually because it would make you more eager to prepare for those other options of going with the unmedicated birth,” she said.

“So finding like a doula or a support person, or breathing techniques to help you prepare in a different way. So in a way, it could be a good thing for some moms if they're aware of it, to get them to prepare for a tough labour," she said.

“But it could also be a scary thing. If you end up going to have or having to have an emergency scenario. And if there's nothing available, then it's going to be scary," Cooper said.

Dr. Joanne Sivertson, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Saskatchewan told CTV News that by considering their options ahead of time, expectant moms can help reduce their anxiety.

“In a setting where we may not be able to, we want to be sure we can continue to provide safe care, compassionate care and the ability to manage pain in the best way available however a patient should choose,” she said.

“Understanding their options and feeling prepared going into this new setting that we’re in helps to mitigate some of the anxiety that exists out there.”