'It's really simple, choose to be responsible this holiday season': Festive RIDE kicks off

Police forces across Central Ontario launched the yearly R.I.D.E. initiative to promote a safe holiday season.

On Thursday, OPP Central Region, Barrie police and South Simcoe Police Services were outside Barrie's Sadlon Arena to kick off the festive R.I.D.E. program.

South Simcoe Police Deputy Chief John Van Dyke said it's an important initiative to stop impaired driving.

"I've been doing this job for 32 years, and it is a social problem that is just not going away," he said.

The campaign sees increased police presence 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

Police will also conduct spot checks on local trails for impaired ATV or sled operators.

Provincial police report six people lost their lives on OPP Central region patrolled roads so far in 2021 where impairment was a factor.

Already this year, OPP has laid 1,862 impaired driving charges and responded to 447 collisions involving impairment by either alcohol or drugs.

Police say the number of injuries resulting from those crashes was up 22 per cent from last year.

"It's really simple, choose to be responsible this holiday season. If you can't drive sober, just don't drive. If you suspect an impaired driver, make that lifesaving call and dial 911," OPP stated.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said provincial police laid 8,000 charges after calls from concerned citizens. "This year alone, the OPP has received 21,000 calls to 911 or star OPP," he said.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) warns motorists who choose to drive impaired fines if convicted could run into the tens of thousands.

"The impact to your auto insurance premium is incredibly high. You could end up paying five times as much after you have the impaired driving conviction on your record than you did prior," said Anne Marie Thomas, IBC.

Thomas noted that those increased costs could stay with drivers for as long as six years.

Police point to the several options now available for motorists who have consumed alcohol or drugs, like calling a cab, uber or a friend.

"You have the power to help stop these senseless and preventable deaths, and we need your help," pleaded OPP Central Region Chief Superintendent Commander Dwight Peer.

The campaign runs throughout the holidays until Jan. 2.

Impaired driving takes a deadly toll on those who drink and drive and the families and friends left behind after tragedy. Today, as we kick off our OPP Festive RIDE campaign, we bring you a special message from Mothers Against Drunk Driving. ^dr@maddcanada @MADDCanadaPres pic.twitter.com/GFYjw2C2R4