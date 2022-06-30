'It's recent': Survivor reflects on last Sask. residential school closing 25 years ago

It’s been 25 years since Saskatchewan’s last residential school closed, but some are still healing.

Muscowequan Indian Residential School opened in 1889. It officially closed on June 30, 1997.

“Twenty-five years ago — it’s recent,” Geraldine Shingoose said.

Shingoose attended the school for nine years, between 1962-1971.

She remembers crying every September having to leave her parents and northern community to go to the government-run school.

“We knew that we wouldn't see them for a long time, and one of the huge impacts on me was the separation from our parents,” Shingoose said.

“They were the ones that were left behind and alone — they didn't have any children to take care of.”

Shingoose said she and her siblings weren’t allowed to go home for holidays and stayed at the school for 10 months of the year.

She said she experienced physical, emotional and sexual abuse at Muscowequan Indian Residential School.

“I have hearing loss from the blows and the hits and the punches to the head during school. Just randomly, we would get hit on the head,” Shingoose told CTV News.

Shingoose said she would be punished for speaking her Saulteaux language.

“I don't know my language. I don’t speak my language,” she said.

“When I went there, I only spoke Saulteaux. And when I came out, I only knew English.”

Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron said the effects of residential schools follow not only the students but their children and grandchildren.

“There’s a misperception that it happened centuries ago. We’re still dealing with the aftermath and intergenerational trauma. It’s pretty recent,” Chief Cameron said.

“This is something that definitely is not going to be forgotten.”

At least 35 unmarked graves have been found at the Muscowequan Residential School.

The building has been saved from demolition and named a national historic site.

The school is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.