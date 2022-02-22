'It's recognizing our people': Depth of Indigenous culture being shared for storytelling month in Sask.

Culture and tradition are being shared with people of all ages and backgrounds during Indigenous Storytelling Month in Saskatchewan.

Elder Hazel Dixon, a well-known storyteller in Regina, uses her stories to combine Indigenous culture with life lessons like manners, patience and kindness.

“It’s really important we do what we can to keep our culture alive,” Dixon said. “Knowing how we did things back then, and still do, is really important. It’s educational, but it’s recognizing our people.”

Her 13 stories are being shared through video until the end of February at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) in its Be Kind Online Learning Lab.

Dixon said she considers several elements when creating a story.

“First off, I’m looking at entertainment value. It takes me a long time to find something that I think I can tell to everyone right from age three to 93,” Dixon said.

She said lessons and passing on Indigenous history are also key factors.

“(It’s) the whys and the hows and things like that, because we didn’t have a written language,” she said.

Her stories focus on animals and nature, sometimes using puppets or other props to help draw in her audience. Themes she touches on range from helping others and bullying, to how months of the year were created.

“I’m hoping it gives them an appreciation of our culture, of how colourful it is and the things it brings forward,” she said. “Or looking at a different aspect of the culture. People only assume one certain thing, and this brings forward something else.”

Theresa Walter, the First Nations programs specialist at the RSM, said the museum is hoping the public grows an understanding for the importance of oral traditions in Indigenous communities.

“It’s a way of educating the young specifically,” she said. “Stories tell us many things. They tell us our place in the world, who we are, where we come from and our relationship with each other and the plants and animals, and also teaching us morals like how to be kind, how to share, how to love, how to give.”

Dixon’s stories are also shared with students in Regina public and catholic schools. Her videos have even reached schools in Ontario.

“It gives me warm fuzzies,” Dixon said. “The fact they’re sitting there and enjoying it warms me to the core.”

The exhibit at the RSM, which features Dixon’s videos and hands-on activities, is open until Friday. The videos are also available on the RSM website and social media channels.