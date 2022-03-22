'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets

With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.

"Lots of masks everywhere disposed of and like all over the street, and there's a lot of food wrappers, empty alcohol bottles," said Jessica Burton, who was walking downtown Tuesday afternoon.

"Chip bags, coffee cups, straws, papers, all sorts of stuff," noted Carol Martin, who was waiting for a bus nearby.

Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.

"Oh my gosh, it's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous along this street over there by Donald Street. It's just crazy," said Dale Yuel, who was also waiting for the bus.

With the garbage now in full view, Take Pride Winnipeg's annual clean-up effort is starting.

"We will provide bags and gloves to groups and individuals that want to go out. Let's clean up our city as quickly as we can," said Tom Ethans, executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg

The community organization said it has to wait for more snow to melt before it can do its annual litter index but anticipates streets will be especially dirty this year.

It's why Take Pride is hoping for a good volunteer turnout.

"I think we are going to get more people this year than we had for the last few years because of COVID. I really think we are going to get back to a number in the thousands and thousands of people," said Ethans.

The organization said it's especially looking for groups and schools to help out.

"If everybody in Manitoba picked up one piece of trash, it would be 1.5 million pieces of litter off the ground. It doesn't take much to make a difference, but we all have to work together to make sure Winnipeg and Manitoba are clean and beautiful," Ethans said.

A message that resonates with people CTV News talked to.

"Be respectful. Everybody has to walk on these streets. We all have to look at it, and I don't think it's nice that we have to step over it," said Martin.

"I think we should all take a little bit more pride in it. We've had a rough two years, and now let's get back to normal and make it great again," Yuel said.

People wanting to volunteer can check out Take Pride Winnipeg's website.

CTV News also reached out to the City of Winnipeg about the litter.

It said spring clean-up typically begins in mid-April.

The city asks anyone who notices a large amount of garbage to report it by calling 311 or by submitting an online form.