'It's scary': Cochrane residents on edge after reported child luring incidents

Parents in Cochrane are having important conversations with their children about the dangers of being approached by strangers after two close calls in just four days.

The first reported incident took place on May 30 when an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man driving a white van. He allegedly attempted to get her into the vehicle with promises of ice cream.

The concerning interaction occurred in the Sunset area, and sparked talks between parents and their children.

"As that happened up in Sunset with that young girl, we made sure to talk to the boys about what to do if it were to happen around here," said Elizabeth Rosenberger who lives in the area.

Cochrane RCMP is now investigating a second luring incident after a suspicious man in a white panel van approached two young boys on June 2.

"The youths were able to run away and seek help from a parent," police said, adding that the man was seen driving along Carolina Crescent.

Parents living in that area were shocked to hear the news.

"It's scary," said Michelle Mcleay. "I'd like to think we live in a safe community and a safe neighbourhood. I probably won't have my kids running around on the front lawn by themselves any time soon.

"It's a talk you don't really want to have with a five and seven-year-old, but there's a lot of awareness. It's all over social media, and I'd like to think that the cops are going to be out, looking around and making sure the kids are safe."

Police ask anyone with information about either incident, including any video surveillance or doorbell camera footage taken along Carolina Crescent, or in the area of Sunset Park and Sunset Way, to contact them by calling 403-851-8000.

With files from CTV News' Michael Franklin.