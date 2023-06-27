'It's scary, it really is': Worsening air quality worrying Windsor residents

The worst wildfire season in Canada is causing concern in Windsor, Ont. as a thick blanket of smoke rolled into the region Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for most of southwestern Ontario including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent that warned high levels of air pollution were expected due to smoke from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec.

“It's scary. It really is,” said Windsor resident Annette Donnelly.

“I'm scared for my grandchildren. I'm scared for my son. He's not feeling well. He had cancer aspiration. And now we want him to stay in the house because you don't know what the air quality is going to do.”

“We're hoping that people take it seriously,” said Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Steve Flisfeder. “Reduce the risk. So anybody who is expected to be outside over the next couple of days, reduce your strenuous activity. If you can stay indoors, that's all the better to help remove that exposure to those pollutants in the air.”

“In particular people with pre-existing health conditions, they’re particularly at risk it could aggravate their chronic illness even more. In addition, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, they're all at risk as well.”

According to Flisfeder, it’s unfortunate recent rain showers in the region have moved out with more dry skies expected in the upcoming local forecast.

“When we have those showers it helps to flush the pollutants out of the atmosphere, keeping the air cleaner and with that rain pushing east it really allows that air quality to continue to deteriorate without being cleaned by the rain,” he said.

“The more the fires continue, the more intense those fires are, the more smoke billows into the atmosphere allowing for the contaminants to make their way to the surface across Ontario and across Canada and into the states as well. So as long as that fire activity continues, it's the kind of summer we're going to be experiencing, unfortunately.”

Windsor Fire Chief Steve Laforet suggested people who may be susceptible to respiratory illness to limit their outdoor activity, noting there were 67 wildfires happening across Ontario, none of which are in the region.

“It's not a bad idea to limit strenuous outdoor activity if it bothers you,” he said.

“Really when it comes to fires in the city of Windsor, I just want to remind everyone that open air burning is not allowed. In the last couple of days we've seen some rain but as recently as a week ago we are very, very dry and it takes nothing more than a spark to set a large fire.”

“One or two rains is not gonna make the environment bounce back. It takes a long time, a lot of water to make things moist and resistant from fires.”

Laforet reminds residents that there is an open burn ban year round within City of Windsor limits that carries a $375 fine and that people should be extra vigilant heading into the Canada Day weekend.

“Be sure that if you're traveling outside of Windsor, you're aware of where fire bans exist,” he said. “If you're in another municipality, check with your local authorities about what bans or restrictions exist for a fires.”