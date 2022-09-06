'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole

A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.

Correctional Services Canada confirmed in an email to CTV News that 67-year-old Patrice Mailloux has been “unlawfully at large” since Thursday.

CSC says Mailloux breached the conditions of his parole in Quebec last week and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Laura Ann Davis, 16, was killed during a robbery while she was closing her family’s store on George Street in Moncton on Nov. 14, 1987.

Mailloux was convicted in the teen's death in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Ron Davis spent years fighting to keep his daughter’s killer from gaining full parole.

Mailloux was eventually granted day parole in Quebec in 2016.

Ron Davis died last year.

“He would have been furious,” says Brenda Davis, the victim’s sister, of her father.

“He would have been calling the minister of justice right then and there and hopefully he wouldn’t have had a stroke or a heart attack, but he would have been calling every news agency, every newspaper to get it out there.”

Brenda Davis was vacationing on Prince Edward Island when she received a call from CSC last week.

She says she is still reeling after finding out the man who killed her big sister is at large.

“I was mad. I was really mad when I found out and then I was just upset,” she told CTV News. “I just sat in my trailer and cried. It’s scary. I don’t think I have any reason to be scared, and I’m not 12 anymore, but I’m scared of him.”

She says the news has been hard on her siblings and their mother, and that she still thinks about her sister every day.

“She was fun. We got into a little bit of trouble together. She was everybody’s friend. Everyone just loved her,” says Brenda Davis. “It was hard to lose a big sister at 12, especially when I followed her everywhere, whether she wanted me to or not.”

Davis says all she can do at this point is wait for an update on the killer’s whereabouts.

CSC has refused to provide any additional details about Mailloux, including whether or not he is still thought to be in Quebec, citing the Privacy Act.

It did say offenders on parole or statutory release are subject to “supervision requirements” and will be returned to custody if “they are believed to present a risk to the public.”

CSC can issue a warrant to suspend an offender’s conditional release if they breach their conditions, to prevent a breach of condition, or due to reasons of public safety.

“If an offender's risk is no longer manageable while supervised in the community, their release can either be revoked or suspended by the Parole Board of Canada (PBC), at which time they will be placed back into a CSC institution, or given additional methods of risk management that will allow them to stay in the community,” stated CSC in the email.

“In the case where an offender's release is suspended, a warrant for the offender's arrest is created and shared with our police partners, who are responsible for executing the warrant.”