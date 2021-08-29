'It's scary': Sask. mother anxious about sending children back to school

This weekend was the last one families had before sending kids back to school, which starts at both of Saskatoon's school divisions on Wednesday.

“It’s been tough but I’m excited to have them back I’m very, very happy that elementary school has required masks,” said mother Dana Amos. “We’re not over this yet but I hope that we will be.”

Amos’ 10-year-old daughter Brony is heading back to elementary school. She is too young to get vaccinated and has epilepsy. Students are set to begin classes on the heels of the province reporting 369 new COVID-19 cases. The largest single-day increase since Jan. 15.

“It’s scary, there’s a lot of people that aren’t vaccinated,” Amos said.

Amos fully supports the idea of being vaccinated and admits she feels some level of anxiety sending her daughter back to school.

“Of course there is because she is the only one in my family that’s not vaccinated and I fully support vaccination 100 percent.”

As parents cope with their own anxiety mindfulness coach Trina Markusson has a few tips which could help children feeling anxious about returning to school.

“What we can do is, first of all, help our children notice where they're putting their thoughts. Are they putting it in the future into things that haven’t happened? Are they keeping in the present where a high percentage of everything is okay?”

She says from there it’s helpful to bring it back to the present. She also stresses the importance of showing empathy.

“If we tell a child, don’t worry you’ll be fine, we’re actually asking them to push it away.”

“So the best thing you can say to a child or a even a teenager or really anybody who is going through anxiety is 'I see you’re feeling a little anxious. I understand how you feel. It’s okay.'”

Both the Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools are requiring masks for elementary students, staff members and visitors to their facilities.