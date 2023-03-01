'It’s silent': Why it’s important to get screened for kidney disease

March is Kidney Health Month in Canada. It’s time to let people know how important kidneys are and what we can do to help them serve us, especially in Manitoba, where kidney disease numbers are higher than across the country.

“One in seven Manitobans have chronic kidney disease…The risk factors for kidney disease are predominantly diabetes and high blood pressure,” Dr. Clara Bohm explained in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

“In our province, diabetes is quite prevalent. In additions, some ethnic communities have a higher risk of kidney disease, including Indigenous and Filipino communities.”

Some people are born with kidney dysfunction, and many others can gain it by neglecting risk factors.

“If you are not getting regular prophylactic medical care, you’ll never get kidney disease picked up…People need to get checked if they have diabetes or pre-diabetes,” Bohm said.

“Lifestyle is part of diabetes, but that’s not the only reason people get diabetes some of that is genetic as well. So, healthy lifestyle, good diet, exercise, healthy weight is important. Second thing is blood pressure.”

Prophylactics are crucial because kidneys disease can not show up until 80 to 90 per cent of their function is gone.

“Then it can be too late to really do anything or to turn things around. People end with kidney failure and need dialysis or transplant. It’s silent,” Bohm said.

Bohm emphasized the importance of being screened if you have risk factors. This includes seeing your doctor and asking for a blood test and urine test for protein, in addition to a blood pressure check. People with diabetes should get screened on a yearly basis.

To maintain a healthy blood pressure, Bohm recommends to exercise 30 to 60 minutes daily and stick to low-salt diet. Since not everyone realizes how much salt is in everything, the basic rule is not to add salt to your cooking and avoid prepared foods, especially canned food.

The Manitoba Renal Program website has details and opportunities for those interested in kidney health and for people who live with kidney disease.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace