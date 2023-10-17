It's small business week, North Bay looks to make the most of it

The spotlight is shining on small businesses in North Bay this week.

The North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce is promoting local businesses and their role in economies at a time when more and more small businesses are opening their doors in the city.

Take sisters Paula Brunet and Deena Vendetti, since opening the doors of Fresh Italian Eats this summer they have been reaping the rewards.

"Things have been great,” said Brunet.

“We have a lot of returning customers. Everybody has been happy with the business and the groceries."

Brunet and Vendetti grew up in North Bay's Italian community and gathered the life experience needed to be ready to share their culture when the time came to open their Italian deli and grocer.

"Deena came here from Toronto,” said Brunet.

“She worked at several restaurants down there and wanted to open a business that she grew up with."

Officials with the chamber of commerce said the sisters’ story is not unique in the city –

adding since May they have recorded more than 50 new members.

“A lot of them that we're seeing are actually small, home-based businesses,” said Donna Backer, the chamber’s president and CEO.

“People that have left their previous life maybe during COVID and wanted to start something new and fresh."

According to statistics, In Ontario, around 3 million workers are employed by small businesses equating to over two-thirds of the private sector employment.

"Small businesses are very important to the Ontario economy and the Canadian economy as a whole,” said Backer.

“The local goal is to celebrate the impact of what small business does to our community."

The chamber is hosting a number of events to help merchants learn and innovate their business this week.